Will the Supreme Court Weigh In on a Law Before It’s Even Passed?

Not everyone was satisfied with this change. Charles and Kathleen Moore, the named plaintiffs in the lawsuit, owned between 10 and 13 percent of a tool-manufacturing company in India that one of their friends had started. They received no dividends from their share; the profits were instead reinvested into the business. The Washington-based couple learned in 2018 that they would have to pay an additional $14,729 in taxes based on more than $132,000 in deferred income since 2006. The Moores paid the additional tax and then sued the federal government to have it refunded to them, arguing that the repatriation tax went beyond what is allowed by Congress’s Article I powers and the Sixteenth Amendment.

Under the taxing and spending clause, Congress has the constitutional power to “lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and excises.” Another provision in Article I imposes a major limitation on that power: “No capitation, or other direct, tax shall be laid, unless in proportion to the census or enumeration herein before directed to be taken.” In other words, direct taxes would have to be apportioned based on the population of each state. If Congress somehow found the will or desire to impose a direct federal property tax, for example, Americans in Wyoming would only have to pay 0.17 percent of the national share.

Apportionment of direct taxes is so impractical that Congress did not generally levy them, relying instead on tariffs, excise taxes, and the like to fund the early federal government. Lawmakers did not enact an income tax until the Civil War, to pay for the Union war effort. The Supreme Court later upheld the 1864 version of that tax as an indirect one by concluding that the Framers had meant to apply the apportionment rule to taxes against “real estate and slaves,” essentially treating it as one of the many compromises struck with slaveholders in the early republic. That tax expired in 1873.

