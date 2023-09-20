How the Anti-Trafficking Movement Gave Cover to Opportunistic Men

At the time, this kind of rescue-oriented, almost missionary-style anti-trafficking group was in vogue. One of the world’s highest-profile such groups, International Justice Mission, or IJM, had been around for years—and like, OUR, was later found to have, at times, exaggerated its rescues (including, as was recently revealed, actually taking children who were not trafficked into its custody). What made Ballard stand out in a crowded field of anti-trafficking thought leaders was his use of social media to recruit an online fanbase—and their donations—into his movement.

But OUR’s operations sounded questionable to anti-trafficking experts from nearly the beginning. Former volunteers have begun to go public in recent years about their experiences on rescue operations. On one such operation in 2015, a new volunteer found that the others “were mostly as inexperienced as I was,” she wrote in 2021. “They believed in Ballard, too, and were doing their best to bootstrap his vision of salvation. The calls were fervent but flawed. Everybody wanted to ‘save the kids,’ but no one really knew anything about these kids. We talked mostly about fundraising.” It took years to get to anything like the truth behind some of the sensationalized rescue stories, as people who staffed the rescues came forward, including people who now say they were victimized by these rescues.

Nothing about helping children who have allegedly been trafficked into the sex trade requires their helpers to playact as a pimp or trafficker. But that playacting is at the heart of the sexual misconduct Ballard is now accused of by at least seven women, all OUR employees. Specifically, sources familiar with a subsequent investigation said Ballard made sexual advances on female staff during “rescues.” As Vice News revealed, Ballard allegedly invited women to go on undercover trafficking missions in which he posed as a trafficker, to act as his “wife,” and he would then coerce them “into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers.” An anonymous letter sent to donors to anti-trafficking groups this summer, first publicized by Utah journalist Lynn Packer and confirmed by Vice News, describes how Ballard’s tactics were to solicit sex acts “under the premise of going where it takes and doing ‘whatever it takes’ to save a child.”