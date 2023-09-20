How the Anti-Trafficking Movement Gave Cover to Opportunistic Men

This was a public service announcement as much as it was a promotional message for Ashton Kutcher and then-wife Demi Moore’s new philanthropic effort, now called Thorn—which Kutcher resigned from on September 15 of this year, after putting the organization in an uncomfortably hypocritical position. The Dude, Where’s My Car? actor called his That 70’s Show co-star Danny Masterson a “role model” who “set an extraordinary standard around how you treat other people” in a letter of support, published online earlier this month, in advance of Masterson’s sentencing for sexual assault.

The launch of Thorn, then called the DNA Foundation, in 2010 coincided with gossip rags reporting that Kutcher had cheated on Moore. As Moore wrote years later, she was forced to “put on a brave face” at the charity’s kickoff event at the Clinton Global Initiative that year. Kutcher, she writes, “spoke about how there are more slaves alive now than at any other time in human history.” (There is no valid data behind this claim, but it’s a common rallying cry in anti-trafficking circles.) Moore recalled following Kutcher’s words about “sex slavery” with a plea that, “real men protect, respect, love, and care for girls.” But, she reflected, “I did not feel protected, respected, loved, or cared for myself.” Kutcher later became the face of Thorn, which in turn gave him the ability to call himself a “founder” and “philanthropist” while also currying favor in Congress.

That does not make this charity unique. In the anti-trafficking sector, and the anti–child trafficking and anti–sex trafficking sectors in particular, there are no shortage of organizations purporting to rescue children—or at least to raise awareness of the need to rescue children—yet whose founders appear to spend more time doing photo ops than actually changing the lives of victims and survivors of trafficking. Perhaps the most spectacularly self-imploding of these organizations is Operation Underground Railroad, or OUR, whose Trump-approved, QAnon-adjacent founder Tim Ballard left the group dramatically in recent months. Last week, Ballard was denounced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for his “morally unacceptable” behavior, as Vice News reported, in his efforts to use the Mormon church to advance OUR and its ventures. This week, Vice confirmed reports from Utah journalist Lynn Packer that Ballard’s departure was after an investigation into seven allegations of sexual misconduct made by support staff on the group’s self-styled “rescue” missions.