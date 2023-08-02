Republicans Are Fooling Democrats on Kids’ Online Safety

In the 2000s, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called social media sites a “playground for predators.” Blumenthal’s rhetoric hasn’t changed much in 15 years: Now he and his allies in this effort on the Hill speak of the platforms themselves as preying on children’s well-being. “What we’re doing in this bill is empowering those children and their parents to take back control and the power over their lives online,” Blumenthal said in February of last year, when introducing KOSA with Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee. The bipartisan effort has rather cannily made use of the well-deserved criticism of unaccountable tech platforms—Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok—in order to rally support for increased surveillance and censorship. Last week, in a unanimous voice vote, the Senate Commerce Committee moved to bring KOSA to the full Senate, which could take up the bill when it returns in September.

As proposed, KOSA would require online platforms to “take reasonable measures” to “prevent and mitigate” harms to minors such as “anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance use disorders, and suicidal behaviors,” along with “patterns of use that indicate or encourage addiction-like behaviors” and “physical violence, online bullying, and harassment of the minor.” State attorneys general would be the arbiters of alleged failures to “prevent and mitigate” such harms, with the power to impose penalties on platforms. Such actions could be initiated by the attorneys general themselves, if they feel that any resident of their state is “threatened or adversely affected by the engagement of any person in a practice that violates this Act.”

Some progressive supporters of KOSA describe the bill as a way to protect kids from the harm platforms can cause. Yet despite how it has been marketed, KOSA is ultimately concerned with policing the content and conduct of internet users, not with addressing the relatively unaccountable power of the tech platforms themselves. In fact, KOSA would put more power in the hands of platforms, which will continue to decide—and with no greater transparency or input from us—what kind of users and what kind of content are allowed. The standards that platforms will use to make such decisions are ultimately set by state attorneys general, not by the public—even if it’s the public who will live with the results.