What Democrats Should Demand in the Next Speaker Fight

The second must-do is the abolition of the debt ceiling. As I and countless others have noted on countless occasions over the past 15 years, the debt ceiling does not actually stop the U.S. government from accumulating new debt. It only stops the executive branch from spending money to cover existing debt that was already authorized by Congress. In today’s hyper-partisan era, the debt ceiling serves only as a gun pointed to the American economy’s head so that one faction can extract concessions from another.

This is a blatant violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, which states unequivocally that the public debt “shall not be questioned,” not even by Congress. President Joe Biden would be justified to declare today that it is beyond Congress’s power to impose and that he would not abide by it. But for the sake of fiscal stability—and as a hedge against potential shenanigans at the Supreme Court if the legal dispute were to reach them—it would be ideal if Congress slew the monster that it unleashed in the first place.

Republicans may yet find a way to elect a speaker who satisfies their entire caucus, of course. But that would be a surprise given the fates of John Boehner, Paul Ryan, and now McCarthy himself. If the non-Gaetz faction of the House GOP wants to truly stabilize the speakership until the next election, they might once again seek Democratic votes to do so. When Republicans come knocking next time, Democrats should make it clear that there will be a few things that they’ll need in exchange to save their bacon.