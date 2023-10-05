What Democrats Should Demand in the Next Speaker Fight

After the vote, some pro-McCarthy Republicans criticized Democrats for not riding to the now-former speaker’s rescue. McCarthy himself claimed that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised to help bail him out if the far-right members of his caucus tried to oust him. The House Problem Solvers Caucus, a grouping of Democratic and Republican lawmakers that touts bipartisanship, is reportedly in danger after many of the GOP members threatened to resign in protest of their counterparts’ role in McCarthy’s removal.

The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis summed up their line of reasoning in a Tuesday column. “It would be understandable if Democrats decided to remain neutral on Tuesday (by voting ‘present’), reasoning that it is a Republican civil war,” he wrote. “But they didn’t. Instead, by voting ‘no’ on the procedural motion to table Rep. Matt Gaetz’s motion—and then voting ‘yes’ on his Motion to Vacate the Office of Speaker—Democrats effectively voted for Gaetz. And a vote for Gaetz is a vote for chaos.”

This is generally not how things work in Washington, as Lewis himself acknowledged later. Democrats are under no actual obligation to support a speaker from another party. He instead argued that Democrats “failed to do the right thing on behalf of the American people” by not keeping in power a speaker who was willing to work with them on raising the debt ceiling, passing a budget, keeping the flow of military aid to Ukraine open, and so on.