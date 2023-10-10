The Crucial Lesson the Political Media Missed on Trump

That is all starting to change, and quickly. There’s one arena that Trump never really departed from—he remained the most powerful figure in Republican Party politics even during his quasi-exile. This has helped him to finally reenter our orbit as a presidential aspirant with a commanding lead in the GOP presidential primary. None of his rivals, at this stage of the contest, seem to have any chance of defeating him. Indeed, most of them seem to be sticking around hoping that he will simply pull out of the race, leaving them the beneficiary of either some future health concern or his present role as a defendant in numerous trials.



We have seen some improvement on the slop mess the media made of his 2016 campaign: There is little of the endless, breathless coverage of Trump’s every move that defined that race, in both the primary and the general election. There are no hours-long shots of empty lecterns, no fawning coverage of his supposed “populism.” Even the reliable chatting-with-Trump-voters-at-the-diner stories have all but disappeared.



Nevertheless, it is not clear at all that the press has an understanding of how to cover Trump as what he truly is: a singular threat to American democracy. Somehow this is a fact that either evades reporters or remains something they refuse to accept. But it’s a critical thing to grasp: Even though much of the coverage of Trump can be considered “negative,” this is the missing piece that might make that coverage vital.

