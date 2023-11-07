Alexander Payne’s School for Sad Sacks

Between the cultural upheavals of the 1960s and administrators’ drive to accrue more tuition checks, the majority of universities and elite private schools abandoned single-sex education around the time of the movie. Phillips Exeter in New Hampshire had its first co-ed class in 1971; Phillips Academy (or Andover) in Massachusetts opened up in 1973; the Groton School in Massachussetts became co-ed in 1975. Among the holdovers, or, perhaps, the holdouts, was Deerfield Academy, which did not admit women until 1989.

This shift in the culture has not reached the men and boys of the fictional Barton Academy, the school a staunch laboratory for archaic norms of masculine privilege and stoicism. It’s not just Hunham and Angus who must change, but the place itself and all its attendant ideologies. “No one is his own father,” Hunham assures an anguished Angus. He might have added that, contrary to what the school handbook might say, no one is his own forefather either.

Payne’s instinct to mock and burlesque—an impulse I’ve found darkly satisfying these past 25 years—is tempered with uncharacteristic kindness. (The story came from Payne but was turned into a screenplay by David Hemingson.) It’s not Payne’s funniest film, but it does address the question that many of his films ask: If men shouldn’t be like this, what should they be like? And the answer is, well, sort of like this. Paul and Angus tease one another fondly and without malice, speak with candor and not cruelty. To come within even an arm’s length of the Barton man ideal, the two must thumb their noses at the concept entirely. And by sharing his hard-earned wisdom rather than relying on hierarchical authority or hero worship—no one will be standing on any desks anytime soon—Hunham accesses his best, most teacherly self. “History is not simply the study of the past,” he tells Angus as they tour a museum. “It is an explanation of the present.” Something similar could be said of The Holdovers and its keen attention to toxic masculinity, a newish term with deep and distinguished roots.