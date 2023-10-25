The Absurd Lawsuit That Could Bankrupt Planned Parenthood

The lawsuit against Planned Parenthood that is now before Kacsmaryk concerns the claims of an anonymous “Alex Doe” plaintiff, joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (who just last month survived an impeachment trial in the Texas state Senate over alleged corruption and bribery). Their suit accuses three Texas-based Planned Parenthood affiliates of Medicaid fraud over reimbursements for care. Doe doesn’t claim that Planned Parenthood failed to provide care, such as birth control, STI testing, and hormone replacement therapy, in exchange for those reimbursements; across its Texas clinics, Planned Parenthood says that more than 100,000 Texans rely on it for care. Rather, it claims that Planned Parenthood should return the reimbursements, with penalties, because it received them after the state took legal action to exclude Planned Parenthood from Texas Medicaid. However, Planned Parenthood had not yet actually been excluded at the time it received those reimbursements.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America denies the accusation of fraud, its general counsel Susan Manning calling the case “baseless” after oral arguments in August. What Doe’s lawsuit is really about is “controlling people’s bodies and lives,” as Laura Terrill, CEO of Planned Parenthood of South Texas, told The 19th. “It is not enough here in Texas to simply ban abortion,” she added, “but now the state is shutting down health care providers and preventing them from meeting the health care needs of Texans.” This case is about continuing to paint abortion providers as deserving of punishment. And it started in 2013, as anti-abortion activists plotted a “sting operation” against Planned Parenthood that involved plaintiff Doe.

Ten years ago, a group of anti-abortion activists began planning to “infiltrate conferences attended by Planned Parenthood staff and obtain ‘gotcha’ videos made with hidden recording equipment,” as a federal court case later explained. Their goal, the activists’ own plans stated, was to catch “fetal traffickers, especially Planned Parenthood clinics,” in order to promote “defunding efforts for Planned Parenthood.”