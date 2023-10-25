The Absurd Lawsuit That Could Bankrupt Planned Parenthood

A decade-long campaign by Texas Republicans to punish Planned Parenthood and run it out of the state advanced this week, thanks to one of the most anti-abortion judges in the United States. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Monday ruled in favor of an anonymous anti-abortion activist who has sued Planned Parenthood and its Texas affiliates on dubious grounds, ordering a jury trial that may allow the activist to collect $1.8 billion in judgment from the organization—imperiling its very existence in the state.

Groomed by the Christian right, Kacsmaryk was appointed by President Donald Trump and began serving as a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas in 2019. Because he is the only judge serving this court, any case brought there will inevitably end up before him, which the right uses to its advantage. It’s called judge-shopping, and Kacsmaryk is one of the most prominent examples of it in the country: Conservatives bring their cases to his court to ensure their desired outcome. From his courtroom in Amarillo, Kacsmaryk wields disproportionate power over sexual and reproductive freedom in particular. He has sided with a Christian right group that says the abortion pill mifepristone harms doctors, and has invoked the anti-LGBTQ group Gays Against Groomers in a ruling favoring a Texas university president who banned drag on campus.