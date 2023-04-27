Confused About Mifepristone’s Status? That’s Exactly What Republicans Want

Part of the problem is that people may not think about the practical issues of accessing abortion until they need one. Another is that the news that reaches them may not be current, Johnson observed. “People often hear about the ban, but they don’t hear about the stays.” One recent poster was anxious that the mifepristone they had ordered online through an organization would not arrive in time to safely use, Johnson said. The pills were hung up in customs, and the longer they didn’t have them, the more weeks their pregnancy advanced, along with the chance that the medication could degrade before it arrived. They thought abortion wasn’t legal in their state, Johnson said, but Johnson was able to tell them that the ban had been stayed, that the poster had the option to get mifepristone at a clinic. But by that point, “this person has spent three or four weeks being anxious,” and had already spent part of the money that they might otherwise had used getting care in person. These possible bans and the uncertainty they cause, Johnson said, force a person to spend “all this time, money, emotional energy.” So the ongoing legal confusion depletes limited resources, even when bans end up being stayed or reversed.

Clinic staff, too, are racing to keep up with the court battles while just doing their jobs. Another poster on the subreddit lived in a state where two appointments 24 hours apart are required for a medication abortion. The poster, Johnson recalled, was told on her first appointment that it was the last day the clinic would be offering mifepristone, because the clinic was preparing for the possibility that the Supreme Court might not stay the lower court ruling. The poster, now presuming she wouldn’t have the option of mifepristone, Johnson said, “was concerned about how she would handle a procedural abortion” She told the subreddit that she just didn’t know what to do. If she could afford it, she might have the option of traveling further away to a clinic still offering mifepristone—and meanwhile, the clinic was in the position of having to cancel appointments last-minute. “Different procedures take different amounts of time, different staffing, different resources,” said Johnson. “And of course, you know, that evening the stay was put in place.”

These kinds of resources—fundamentally about information and social support, rather than the actual performance of procedures or dispensing of medication—have been a crucial part of the abortion access landscape since before the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Even in states where abortion was legal, actually having access to abortion depended on where you lived. There was no clinic offering abortion in 89 percent of U.S. counties as of 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute. For many people, this has long meant that medication abortion was the best option. That may account for the increase in medication abortion—in the same year, 53 percent of all abortions were performed that way, up from 39 percent in 2017. The vast majority of those medication abortions—98 percent—involved taking both mifepristone and misoprostol.