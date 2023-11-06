Liberal Jewish U.S. Groups Are Walking an Oh-So-Thin Tightrope

Many liberal-minded, pro-peace Jewish groups in the United States are now finding themselves in a period of change—or, perhaps more accurately, they thought they were in one transitory moment and now find themselves in another. Many liberal Jewish organizations spent much of the past year criticizing the policies of the current government, the most far-right in Israel’s history, and encouraging American Jews more broadly to do the same. Now they’re faced with new and vexing questions: What does it mean to support Israel and support peace when Israel is at war? What does it mean to be liberal and Jewish when the Jewish state and its staunchest defenders are cracking down on dissent?

“In many ways our world has changed,” said Hadar Susskind, president and CEO of Americans for Peace Now, which exists to try to achieve a comprehensive political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But for APN, “I don’t think there’s any sort of fundamental change.” The call to “Stand with Israel,” Susskind said, “is not policy. It’s bumper sticker politics.” Does it mean, he asks, to “stand with the government? With the people? If so, which ones?”