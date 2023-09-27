Reservation Dogs Was a Miracle

Numerous characters throughout this final season, some we’ve only just met, repeat the same maxim: “Everything is connected.” And that’s a fine explanation for the presence of all the stargazers and spirits that wander across our screen, but Reservation Dogs is not The Wire. Everything might be connected, but that doesn’t mean that it will snap into place. This final season is in some sense about what the show’s sometimes frustrating, sometimes sublime structural choice—to be a show about a community, not a clique within it—really means. Your friends and your family are everything, but they can’t tell you who you are. Even if they could, you might not understand. Community is not about coherence, it’s about acknowledging and accepting even the connections you can’t see. Reservation Dogs asks the viewer to accept that too. In an era defined by exhausted and exhausting reboots and blunt and bloated televisual spectacles, it is a rare privilege to have a TV show ask that much of you.

Maybe the most shocked I’ve been by this show is when I realized what it was doing in its penultimate episode. Much of Reservation Dogs’ final season passed in the same diffuse way as its first two. There’s a brief reunion episode when Bear makes it back to Oklahoma, but, after that, there’s an episode about Cheese going camping, an episode about Bear’s mom and the ghost of Elora Danan’s mom hanging out together for a day, and there’s even an Indigenous Dazed and Confused–style episode about the younger days of several of the elders that float around the edges of the show. But by the eighth episode, the gang is all back together again for one last boondoggle. The pace and propulsiveness of the show changes. Our characters have been on their own long enough; out there finding themselves long enough. We feel an end, at least a thematic one, in sight.

But, true to form, last week’s episode—the last before this week’s finale—is yet another side quest, as Elora Danan goes off alone to find the father she never knew. Nearly the entirety of the episode is a two-hander between Jacobs—who also wrote the episode—and, if you can believe it, Ethan Hawke, who plays her absent father, Rick. There are no big arguments or shocking moments of catharsis, just a series of long, meandering chats that owe more to Hawke’s Before Sunrise series than to anything else this show has yet done. It’s not that these conversations between Elora and her father are trivial or beside the point. If there is resolution in this series, it lies at least partly in Elora accepting that she is not alone, despite the deaths of her mother and grandmother and the abandonment of her father. But the show’s willingness to spend these precious last moments bumming around off the reservation, literally and figuratively, is an act of almost surreal confidence. Every stop is a destination. Every nook and cranny of this teeming televisual world is its own ecosystem.