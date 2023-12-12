John Kerry Perfects His YIMBY Routine

Chevron also announced last week that it plans to boost spending to between $18.5 billion to $19.5 billion next year, up from $17 billion this year. Growth for each company will focus on the Permian Basin, spanning West Texas and New Mexico.

The U.S. does not exercise direct control over its fossil fuel sector, relying instead on a subsidy and regulatory regime that was principally designed to encourage fossil fuel production. There are no laws on the books in the U.S. to intentionally limit the extraction of coal, oil, and gas. And while the Inflation Reduction Act includes several incentives for corporations and consumers to adopt wind and solar power and electric vehicles, U.S. climate policy does not explicitly target an overall reduction of fossil fuel demand. Democrats do not have the kind of filibuster-proof congressional majority that would allow them to pass policies that could proactively phase out fossil fuel demand or supply, and seem highly unlikely to obtain one for at least a decade.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has said that companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil “ought to be leading the charge” on the transition to renewable energy, and has expressed consternation at the fact that they aren’t. But there’s no evidence to suggest the Biden administration will do anything to slow or halt their growth plans. In fact, as the U.N. climate talks opened, they were holding an auction for oil and gas drilling rights on 44,000 acres of land in the western U.S.