John Kerry Perfects His YIMBY Routine

As the U.N. climate talks in Dubai enter their final hours, negotiators have fixated on one particular term: fossil fuel phaseout. The United States has insisted that the final Global Stocktake, or GST—the document summarizing where we stand on implementing the goals of the Paris climate agreement and what should come next—include language about phasing out fossil fuels, albeit with plenty of caveats. The most recent draft of that text was released on Monday without those words. The State Department has said in response that the wording in the document “needs to be substantially strengthened” before talks conclude.

America’s biggest oil companies, meanwhile, are planning the precise opposite of a phaseout. ExxonMobil announced last week that it intends to increase overall oil production 11 percent to 3.8 million barrels of oil per day next year and then to 4.2 million by 2027, aiming to “more than double earnings potential” over that time period. In the next five years, 90 percent of Exxon’s capital expenditure will be devoted to the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company expects to spend $20 billion over the same time period on “lower-emissions opportunities,” which is also the same amount it aims to spend each year on share buybacks through 2025.