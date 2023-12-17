It’s Not Just the Killing. Why Must Israel Dehumanize Palestinians?

Researchers and psychoanalysts for years studied the phenomena of the effects on Palestinian children of the Israeli soldiers’ humiliation of their fathers in such a manner. I remember that when I was the executive producer of the Palestinian version of Sesame Street, after the euphoria of the 1993 signing of the Declaration of Principles at the White House, we took on this issue. We worked with educators, psychologists, writers, and puppeteers to design episodes that would deal with it and help restore pride to children, especially Palestinian boys. Our goal was to help channel their energy and anger in more positive directions. But we found it next to impossible to produce the desired results so long as the humiliation continued, whether at checkpoints or in schoolyards.

While the Israeli mentality of superiority was prevalent in those incidents during the Palestinian intifada, it was largely absent as the Israeli army withdrew from major cities and regrouped outside of Gaza back in 2007. But the desire to show who was boss and to rub Palestinian civilians’ noses in the dirt while they were stripped to their underpants in the cold weather never left. And the reoccupation of parts of Gaza provided the opportunity to go back to their hateful deeds.

Initially, Israeli officials claimed that the recent mass arrests were of Hamas members who had surrendered. This was such a blatant lie that with the help of social media it was quickly debunked. Slowly, as the images made the rounds, people were able to identify friends, colleagues, and relatives, all of whom were professional men: journalists, engineers, schoolteachers, and so on. Activists argued that Hamas fighters who have a strong conviction and motivations simply don’t surrender. At the same time, social media activists argued, Israeli soldiers are not known to arrest—rather than shoot to kill—any Hamas fighter they happen to run into.