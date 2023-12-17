It’s Not Just the Killing. Why Must Israel Dehumanize Palestinians?

As this lie was being exposed in the media, an Israeli official made a disgusting comment, telling a Western TV anchor that the Israelis stripping Palestinians down to their underwear was “not the end of the world” because the Middle East was “warmer.” Eventually, and after being trashed in the world media (both traditional and social), Israeli officials admitted that the vast majority of those who were taken literally from their homes in Beit Lahya were civilians and not Hamas fighters.

In another incident, an Israeli video has gone viral showing an Israeli soldier in full protective gear standing in a small bookstore and gift shop somewhere in Gaza. Looking into the camera, most likely held by one of his comrades-in-arms, the soldier acts like a salesperson, offering the price of a toy, a book, or other trinket before throwing an item violently on the ground to ensure it is broken. The message behind the Israeli video is clear: We are the masters, and we can do whatever we please to you, Palestinians.

When Israel began its war on Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed two goals of the military mission: to end Hamas and to bring back hostages. No hostage was released except as part of a mutually agreed exchange with Palestinian prisoners, and Hamas has not gone anywhere, as daily Israeli army casualties testify to its resilience.