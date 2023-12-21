Texas’s Middle Finger to the Federal Government—and the Constitution

At the same time, some of Texas’s tactics have drawn widespread criticism and judicial rebukes. The Justice Department sued the state to remove a series of orange river buoys, some of which are coated in blades, across a portion of the Rio Grande where crossings are frequent. The Biden administration argued that the buoys’ presence violated federal laws that governed navigable waterways. Humanitarian groups also criticized them after at least two drowned bodies were discovered near them in recent months. A Fifth Circuit panel ordered their removal earlier this month.

Creating a state-level deportation system and new criminal offenses for illegal entry is a major escalation of that trend, at least from a constitutional perspective. Texas does not try to duplicate all of the federal government’s immigration powers: It doesn’t (and can’t) create a system to grant visas or authorize legal entry in the state, nor does it try to establish a process for naturalization. But the courts have historically refused to allow states to supersede federal immigration laws and policies with their own.

In 2010, Arizona enacted a law known as Senate Bill 1070 that allowed its state law enforcement officials to carry out certain immigration-related tasks on their own. It criminalized illegal entry, albeit as a misdemeanor, and allowed state and local police to arrest people if they had “probable cause to believe” that they had committed a deportable crime. Critics said the law would lead to racial profiling by requiring police to check a person’s immigration status, and the federal government also sued on supremacy clause grounds.