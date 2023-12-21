Texas’s Middle Finger to the Federal Government—and the Constitution

“President Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said during a signing ceremony on Monday. “Today, I will sign three laws to better protect Texas—and America—from President Biden’s border neglect. These laws will help stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas, add additional funding to build more border wall, and crack down on human smuggling.”

This audacious plan faces one small obstacle: the U.S. Constitution. Under Article I, power over immigration and naturalization is the responsibility of the federal government, not the states. The government has duly created a complex series of immigration agencies, courts, and policies to carry out those laws. Under the supremacy clause, those laws are superior to any state laws that try to usurp the federal government’s immigration powers.

To that end, the ACLU of Texas filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday to strike down S.B. 4 on behalf of a coalition of immigrant rights groups as well as El Paso County, one of the country’s largest border counties. The plaintiffs argued that S.B. 4, if enforced, would disrupt their ability to help migrants and asylum-seekers obtain lawful status in the federal immigration system. The county additionally argues that S.B. 4 will impose serious financial and staffing burdens on law enforcement.