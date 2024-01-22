All of Us Strangers Chases the Elusive Elasticity of Love

It’s clear from their first (re) appearance that Mum and Dad (Jamie Bell) are decent, loving folks; the actors exude a modest, beguiling kindness. But they’re also frozen in time—bewildered not only by their liminal status but by the social changes they didn’t live to see. Plunged into a sort of metaphysical limbo localized in the space of his former suburban home—a familiar space made at once more welcoming and surreal by its seemingly tactile kitchen-sink reality—Adam is forced to get existential. His parents are all ears, but what does it mean to confess—or to come out—to someone who’s long since gone?

It’s mostly a matter of trivia to note that the homecoming scenes were shot precisely where Haigh grew up in Croydon; one might even chalk the choice up to the practicalities of low-budget filmmaking. But in a movie that hovers over the uncanny valley between past and present, a sense of place is everything, and the locations in All of Us Strangers suggest how thoroughly the director has personalized this project. The film’s world feels lived in and accessible, and so do the characters; it’s less that Adam is a stand-in for the director—or an emblem of contemporary queer identity—than that he’s a surrogate for the daunting process of channeling experience into art. Throughout the film, we get glimpses of a blank Word document on Adam’s lap—a small but forbidding canvas he’s hesitant to fill in; one way to read the film and its various ambiguities is as a visualization of his latest screenplay.

Scott, whose stage credits outstrip his screen ones (Fleabag’s hot priest notwithstanding) is an actor who generates his effects from the inside out, and he illuminates his character’s mix of reticence and need through subtle, precise externalization. When Adam speaks, it’s with a careful deliberation that lags behind the unconscious, transparent movements of his hands and eyes, which offer their own passionate disclosures. As for Mescal, who justly scored an Oscar nomination last year as a psychologically frail father in Aftersun, he’s got a fleshy charisma that betrays his emerging status as a social media pin-up, but his part and performance are trickier than they look. Harry’s need for intimacy is palpable—and irresistible—but it’s also got an air of grasping loneliness; his backstory is punctuated by a question mark.