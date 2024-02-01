The Low-Key Pleasures of Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Glover and Sloane’s show is neither that original film, nor is it The Americans, but it certainly lives in their long shadow. We meet our new Smiths (Glover and Erskine) at the beginning of their careers as covert operatives. Unlike Pitt and Jolie—but much like Rhys and Russell—Glover and Erskine are both in on the act from the jump. Paired together by a mysterious, faceless corporation whose only voice is a screen-based chat intermediary our spies playfully call “Hihi”—after the ingratiating greeting that begins all their interactions—the two are given wedding bands, sketchily believable backstories, and a stunning Brooklyn townhouse filled with deadly weapons. Their early interactions are alternately awkward and mercenary, setting up a base dynamic in which John (Glover) is intrigued by, even longing for, the possibility of a relationship and Jane (Erskine) perceives their union as a necessary expedient to the work. Eventually—actually, fairly quickly—both positions soften, and we’re left going on adventures with a pair of frisky newlyweds who are also cold killers.

Each episode pairs both a new mission from Hihi—often in jet-setting locales like Lake Como, Italy—and a new wrinkle in the couple’s relationship. One episode, for instance, in which the Smiths have to deal with the care, feeding, and kidnapping of an obstinate, tantrum-prone billionaire (Ron Perlman) doubles as an episode about John and Jane arguing over the possibility of having kids. They do joint missions with new couple friends, their early inability to communicate in the bedroom leads to somebody getting killed and dismembered, there’s even an entire episode that takes place in the office of a couples therapist. Because the show takes advantage of this currently fashionable case-of-the-week structure—which we’ve seen in everything from Poker Face to The Last of Us, recently—it also means that the show is teeming with high-value target cameos. Alexander Skarsgård, Parker Posey, John Turturro, Sharon Horgan, and Sarah Paulson all show up in one-off arcs, replacing the sheer celebrity amplitude of Pitt and Jolie with the fuel-efficient charge of the prestige TV company players.

But the guest stars can’t, and don’t have to, carry the load that our Smiths must carry as the psychosexual heart of the series. As they zip through tightly choreographed, surprisingly gripping action sequences, get themselves out of scrapes with the liberal use of gory, slapstick violence, and deal with all the other things regular couples deal with, the show glides on Glover and Erskine’s easy chemistry. There’s a light layer of millennial satire about the proceedings—lots of anxiety and ambition, entitlement and emotional fragility—but it’s never overplayed or obvious. Beyond even the tradecraft of it all, this show is a funny, sharp, thoughtfully sketched series about two thirtysomethings making their way through the triumphs and embarrassments of the gig economy. I wrote last year about how some of the best contemporary TV is also emotionally punishing, a gauntlet of trauma and tears for viewers to pass through. Mr. and Mrs. Smith, on the other hand, is just a whole lot of fun.