The GOP’s Populist Rebrand Is a Sham

The industry aggressively lobbied against all reforms, including relatively minor ones like “efforts to ensure that engineers have special breathing equipment onboard to new rules that would require miles-long trains to be staffed with more than one person.” At the same time, the industry has pushed Congress to essentially preserve the status quo—to let rail companies decide what’s best for them, which is exactly the situation that led to the derailment in East Palestine. The industry’s Republican allies have obliged, quietly blocking legislation and holding zero hearings on rail safety since last spring.



It’s no wonder, then, that rail safety has gotten even worse. The New York Times reported last week that derailments at the top five freight railroads rose last year, and “there was a steep increase in the mechanical problem … that regulators think caused the derailment” in East Palestine. “These figures show the railroad industry’s safety standards are getting worse,” Vance told the Times. But not enough of his GOP colleagues care, apparently.



This is a familiar saga in Washington, in which Republicans have their cake and eat it too: exploiting the derailment for maximal political benefit, shielding those responsible for it, raking in campaign donations, and ultimately ensuring—against the will of a majority of Americans—that no progress is made to address a critical issue. It shows just how hard it is to get anything done in Washington these days, even when it first appears there’s sufficient bipartisan support (see: the now-dead immigration deal).

