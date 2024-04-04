How Tech That Could Help Disabled People Was Sent to War Instead

Not long after the Microsoft HoloLens Development Edition was made available, the Israel Defense Forces tweeted it was “using the … Hololens to bring augmented reality to the battlefield.” Microsoft’s subsequent $22 billion contract with the Department of Defense to supply the U.S. Army with more than 120,000 headsets extended the disabled use case to “the killer use case.”



Whatever might have motivated the creation of the Microsoft Inclusive Design Toolkit, in practice, it transformed inclusive design into little more than a referent neologism, used to signal disability inclusion without actually having to do any of the restructuring required to actually design and engineer accessible systems. The impact of this shift in focus doesn’t just fall on the disabled tester, who rarely benefits from their contribution to the development of these technologies. Instead, those tasked with this labor often have no idea where their involvement will ultimately lead. “We did not sign up to develop weapons, and we demand a say in how our work is used,” reads an open letter that dozens of Microsoft employees signed, in response to the DOD deal, because they were “alarmed that Microsoft is working to provide weapons technology to the U.S. military, helping one country’s government ‘increase lethality’ using tools we built.”



The 2019 deal was a follow-up to the initial phase of the project, during which Microsoft supplied DARPA’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology, or N3, program with the HoloLens so the agency could create “brain interfaces for able-bodied warfighters.” Up until this point, DARPA had claimed it was “focused on technologies for warfighters who have returned home with disabilities of the body or brain.” But suddenly, DARPA’s focus had shifted away from disabled vets, and N3 was now using “cooking as a proxy for unfamiliar, more complex tasks, such as battlefield medical procedures, military equipment sustainment, and co-piloting aircraft,” to develop the HoloLens for war.

