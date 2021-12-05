Bob Dole’s Disability Rights Legacy Marked the End of a Bipartisan Era

In the years since, progress for the disabled has come in fits and starts, and with few bipartisan achievements—the ABLE Act, which passed under President Obama and allows disabled people to create supplemental accounts to save for future needs that are not counted against Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid, being one example where the old spirit of comity moved the needle. When it comes down to the most pressing needs of the disability community, however, Republicans have still drifted away from supporting disabled people. This was perhaps best seen in 2017, during Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare, when activists removed themselves from wheelchairs to stage a “die-in” in front of McConnell’s office and shouted, “No Cuts to Medicaid! Save Our Liberty!”

Much as Justin Dart feared, Dole struggled to square his support for the disability community with the obligation to be a happy warrior for the Republican Party. The rise of Donald Trump, who famously mocked disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski on the 2016 campaign trail, as the GOP standard-bearer proved to be especially treacherous terrain for Dole. Dole would be the only former Republican presidential nominee to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention. This despite the fact Donald Trump’s properties were sued at least eight times for violating the ADA. Four years later, Dole would, once again, find himself the only former GOP presidential nominee defending Trump—this time against the biases of debate moderators. These defenses came after Trump was massively bungling a pandemic that was disproportionately killing disabled and chronically ill people.

“It was still hard for a lot of Republicans to break with Trump, not because they liked Trump but because they loved the GOP,” said Zelizer. “I think, in some ways, those who endorsed or went to the convention were doing what they thought Republicans should do. That’s what a Trump depends on, what a Gingrich depends on.”