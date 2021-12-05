Bob Dole’s Disability Rights Legacy Marked the End of a Bipartisan Era

In December 2012, Dole made a return to the Senate floor, hoping to leverage some of his “elder statesman” status by lobbying Republicans to support the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. On the opposing side of the fight was Rick Santorum, who, like Dole, was a former senator with his own losing mission for the GOP nomination under his belt. The fact that Santorum was the father to a developmentally disabled daughter didn’t sway him to Dole’s side; instead, he urged Republicans to vote no, on the basis of unfounded fears that the treaty would permit bureaucrats from the United Nations to dictate disability policy. Santorum believed that this would, among other things, threaten parents who homeschooled disabled children. Newly elected Texas Senator-elect Ted Cruz also lobbied his future colleagues to vote against the treaty.

Ultimately, there weren’t enough votes to notch the necessary two-thirds supermajority. The vote failed 61 to 38, with even some of the Republican senators who had once supported the ADA, such as Orrin Hatch, Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell, voting against it. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, offered this encomium: “It is a sad day when we cannot pass a treaty that simply brings the world up to the American standard for protecting people with disabilities because the Republican Party is in thrall to extremists and ideologues.”

In the years since, progress for the disabled has come in fits and starts, and with few bipartisan achievements—the ABLE Act, which passed under President Obama and allows disabled people to create supplemental accounts to save for future needs that are not counted against Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid being one example where the old spirit of comity moved the needle. When it comes down to the most pressing needs of the disability community, however, Republicans have still drifted away from supporting disabled people. This was perhaps best seen during 2017, during Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare, where activists removed themselves from wheelchairs to stage a “die-in” in front of McConnell’s office and shouted “No Cuts to Medicaid! Save Our Liberty!”

Much as Justin Dart feared, Dole struggled to square his support for the disability community alongside the obligation to be a happy warrior for the Republican Party. The rise of Donald Trump, who famously mocked disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski on the 2016 campaign trail, as the GOP standard bearer proved to be especially treacherous terrain for Dole. Dole would be the only former Republican presidential nominee to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention. This despite the fact Donald Trump’s properties were sued at least eight times for violating the ADA. Four years later, Dole would, once again, find himself the only former GOP presidential nominee defending Trump—this time against the biases of debate moderators. These defenses came after Trump was massively bungling a pandemic that was disproportionately killing disabled and chronically ill people.