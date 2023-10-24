DeSantis’s War on “Woke” Colleges Gets Even More Absurd—and Dangerous

As University of South Florida general counsel Gerard Solis said, in a faculty senate meeting last week, “I can’t think of anything that doesn’t” polarize society along those lines. Should the board—which is composed mostly of DeSantis appointees—approve the proposed language, Florida’s public colleges and universities will be gagged so sufficiently that discussion of DeSantis’s sputtering run for president might not be permitted on campus. DeSantis is hoping to produce an environment in which his opponents second-guess how or even if they can speak out. In fact, the regulation appears to even prohibit those on campus who have received public funding from either supporting or opposing the regulation itself.

The proposed regulation is of a piece with similar moves by Florida Republicans—most famously, the “Don’t Say Gay” law and the Stop Woke Act—that are designed to be enforced not so much by the authorities as through a chilling effect in the classroom. They are also part of DeSantis’s ongoing self-branding exercise in destroying public education. “Student groups advocating for social issues that directly impact them, such as university funding, free-speech rights, and even religious freedom will be stripped of all support, while faculty will be intimidated into not sponsoring such groups on campus,” said Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida union.

Under S.B. 266, Florida’s public colleges and universities are prohibited from offering general education classes that “distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics” or that include “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.” The law also bars public higher education institutions from using state or federal funds for activities or programs that “advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion”—making Florida’s anti-DEI law one of the most restrictive of the dozens of such laws introduced across the United States. A DeSantis press release announcing the bill’s signing declared it is meant to “prevent woke ideologies from continuing to coopt our state universities and state colleges.”