America’s Tax-Dodging CEOs Are at It Again

While the five years that the IPS put under the microscope may feature some of the most flamboyant examples of this wretched excess, it’s important to remember that none of this happened in a vacuum—this widening gyre of inequality is decades in the making. As the IPS study notes, “When corporate taxes made up 21.8 percent of all federal revenue in 1965, the average CEO-to-median worker pay ratio was 21 to 1. By 2022, corporate tax receipts had fallen to just 8.7 percent of federal revenue and the average pay ratio had risen to 344 to 1.”

This came about in part because of boardroom decisions: As shareholders chased higher returns, CEOs have been increasingly rewarded for finding new and more creative ways to dodge paying taxes and engage in self-dealing. Policymakers are slowly catching up: The Inflation Reduction Act included a measure that imposes a 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks, and the Biden administration has provided incentives for semiconductor firms to forgo buybacks if they want to receive government subsidies, a practice that can be applied to other industries. Democratic lawmakers Sheldon Whitehouse and Lloyd Doggett have co-sponsored the No Tax Breaks for Outsourcing Act, which would ensure that multinational firms “pay the same tax rate on profits earned abroad” as they do at home.

This is all on the ballot in November, by the way. Trump’s tax policies only added fuel to the stock-buyback fire, a blaze that Biden has signaled he wants to extinguish by levying even higher excise taxes on the practice. Perhaps this is why the CEOs are warming to the possibility of a Trump reelection. Which means that should the former president prevail in November, we’ll probably watch the yawning gap between CEO and worker pay widen even further.