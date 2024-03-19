The NRA Is About to Notch Another Legal Victory at the Supreme Court

Vullo’s memo was accompanied a press release by Andrew Cuomo, who was the governor of New York at the time. Cuomo said he had “directed” the department to “review any relationships they may have with the National Rifle Association and other similar organizations.” That press release also quoted Vullo as saying that “DFS urges all insurance companies and banks doing business in New York to join the companies that have already discontinued their arrangements with the NRA, and to take prompt actions to manage these risks and promote public health and safety.”

Shortly thereafter, the NRA sued Vullo, Cuomo, and DFS for, among other things, violating its First Amendment rights. The group claimed it had found itself unable to work with banks, insurers, and other financial institutions in New York after the memos on a variety of matters, allegedly out of fear that state financial regulators would retaliate against them or scrutinize them more closely. That, in turn, made it harder for the NRA to carry out its constitutionally-protected advocacy goals.

That the NRA would interpret these actions as unconstitutional threats is hardly surprising. Back in 2018, I described Cuomo’s campaign against the organization as Trumpian in nature for its bluntness and heavy-handedness. Even for an issue as emotionally charged as gun violence, Cuomo’s messaging about the NRA stood out as particularly venomous. “The NRA is an extremist organization,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter at the time. “I urge companies in New York State to revisit any ties they have to the NRA and consider their reputations, and responsibility to the public.”