Will the Supreme Court Botch Trump’s Immunity Case Too?

This should be the easiest Supreme Court case of all time. If the Framers had intended for presidents to be immune from criminal prosecution, they probably would have mentioned it in the Constitution. After all, they took the time to explicitly give members of Congress a limited form of parliamentary immunity in Article I, so no one can credibly claim that the Framers didn’t consider immunity in general. And that’s all before we get to the disturbing proposition that the most powerful person in the country can commit crimes and get away with them.

Whether the Supreme Court reaches that conclusion remains to be seen. The justices’ fidelity to constitutional text has wavered this term where Trump is concerned: They essentially wrote the Disqualification Clause out of the Fourteenth Amendment so that he could run for president again this year without sparking future lawsuits. That self-serving ruling has received broad condemnation by legal scholars, including ones who were skeptical about disqualification and even some originalists who described it as “unprincipled” and “a disaster.”

After that shameless butchering of the constitutional text, Americans could be forgiven for wondering if the justices might botch this one, too. But it should be much harder this time. Smith, through his concise and conclusive filings, has made the justices job as easy as possible. We’ll get our first indications of whether that was enough when the justices hold oral arguments on April 25.