The Vegas-ization of Everything Is Strangling Professional Sports

If anything, the most troubling thing about the Porter saga is how clumsy he was in executing his gambit. According to the NBA, Porter told an unidentified associate about his “health status” while knowing that his associate was an active bettor on NBA games. That associate then proceeded to place an $80,000 bet on how long he would play in a March 20 game. Had the sports-betting company he used not flagged the bet as suspicious, it would have paid out almost $1.1 million.

To understand how big of a mistake this bet was, one must consider Porter’s brief career. He is not a household name. Porter went undrafted in 2019 and played brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets, and the Detroit Pistons. But he spent most of his time playing for the NBA’s developmental leagues prior to being signed by the Raptors in January, and even then it was on a lower-paying two-way contract that meant he could be reassigned to those leagues at a whim.

No matter whether Porter was a talented athlete, he was certainly an unlucky one. In 2018, he tore both his medial collateral ligament and his anterior cruciate ligament during a scrimmage as a college athlete. He then re-tore his ACL the next year shortly before the draft. A SportsNet profile on Porter noted how he constantly wrestled with knee pain during his first NBA season; Porter told the news outlet that his knee felt like it was “crumbling” while he played. One can’t help but wonder if he could almost hear a ticking clock around him, knowing that he would likely miss out on the millions of dollars in lifetime earnings that other NBA athletes can make.