Congress Cracked Down on Horse Racing Deaths. Racetracks Are Fighting Back.

“The FTC’s ability to amend already-existing rules at some point down the road does nothing to prevent the Authority from determining the content of federal law in the first place, even over policy objections from the FTC,” the plaintiffs argued, quoting from earlier Supreme Court precedents. “The ‘power to make the law ... necessarily involves a discretion as to what it shall be.’”

Bracketing the dispute are broader power struggles between the states and their horse racing regulatory bodies, which lost significant power after HISA’s creation, and reform-minded groups that pushed for changes to the patchwork system of rules that existed before 2020. But the Supreme Court may have its own reasons for taking up the case. In 2022, the justices declined to hear a case challenging part of the Affordable Care Act’s changes to Medicaid on private nondelegation doctrine grounds. But Gorsuch and Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas wrote separately to note that while that specific case wasn’t worthy of their attention for other reasons, the underlying matter was worth revisiting. “Unfortunately,” Alito wrote in a statement on the denial of review, “the case presents threshold questions that could complicate our review of that important question, but the statutory scheme at issue here points up the need to clarify the private non-delegation doctrine in an appropriate future case.”

Bolstering the private nondelegation doctrine is not likely to upend modern American governance, and certainly not to the degree that reviving the core version of the doctrine would. But it could give some of the court’s conservatives an opportunity to return it to a more central place in the nation’s constitutional discourse. That, in turn, could open the door to further moves against the “administrative state” that so many conservative legal scholars and activists have criticized. The justices will likely announce their decision on whether to hear the case in the next few months.