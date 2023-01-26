Gambling Is Ruining the NFL for Fans. Blame Chris Christie.

Like most other forms of gambling, sports betting was largely illegal throughout the United States in the modern era outside the state of Nevada. Only a handful of states allowed licensed casinos within their borders, let alone sportsbooks. Things only began to change in 1988 when Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to create a legal framework for tribal governments to operate casinos on tribal land. While those casinos were still forbidden from operating sportsbooks, that shift—and the tantalizing prospect of greater revenue without raising taxes—nonetheless led some states to consider relaxing their own bans of some forms of gambling in the early 1990s.

Of them, sports betting was the most closely watched for its outsized popularity and for its potential impact on one of the country’s primary forms of entertainment. The four major leagues—MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the National Hockey League—urged lawmakers to crack down on it. To head off any potential sea change among the states, Congress passed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, also known as PASPA. The law effectively banned commercial sports betting across the country with a handful of exceptions for states if they took advantage of a one-year window to keep it legalized.

Nevada and three other states kept some form of legalized sports betting during that grace period. But New Jersey did not. A coalition of professional sports leagues, religious groups, and law-enforcement lobbyists persuaded state lawmakers not to take action within PASPA’s one-year window, overcoming an intense multi-billion dollar lobbying campaign by the state’s gaming industry. Support for legalized sports betting in the Garden State never fully went away in the aftermath of the decision as New Jersey casinos watched their Nevada brethren reap the rewards.