Gambling Is Ruining the NFL for Fans. Blame Chris Christie.

If it feels like the constant onslaught of celebrities telling you to download various betting apps (here comes Drew Brees urging you to “live your bet life”) or yammering on about in-game parlays came out of nowhere, that’s because it did. And you can thank—or, perhaps more accurately, blame—former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and the Supreme Court of the United States for that.

For more than a century, gambling was the one great mortal sin in American sports. Teams and fans could and can forgive bigotry, harassment, and even some serious crimes by players and coaches over the years. But betting on the outcomes of games was the brightest red line there was. Most of the people on Major League Baseball’s century-old lifetime ban list are there for betting on games, including would-be Hall of Famer Pete Rose. Point-shaving scandals in the 1950s and 1960s account for most of the players on the National Basketball Association’s version of that list.

Fears of gambling scandals ran so deep that Las Vegas, one of the country’s largest cities and media markets, did not obtain a major professional sports franchise until 2017, when the National Hockey League allowed the creation of the Vegas Golden Knights. The unspoken assumption for many years was that it was too dangerous to risk placing a team in a city where gambling is not just legalized but the economic lifeblood of the community. The NFL followed up in 2020 by moving the then Oakland Raiders into a sleek black stadium right next to the Las Vegas Strip.