Stop Reading Tea Leaves. We Know What Trump Intends on Abortion.

The criminalization often begins when a pregnant person seeks health care. “They are drug-tested most of the time without their informed consent,” Rivera explained. Health care providers may disregard medical privacy rights under the incorrect presumption that it’s their job to report such cases to law enforcement or child and family policing agencies. “We found a third of cases where pregnant people are charged emanate from a health care setting,” Rivera said. “We’re also seeing the fact patterns.… You fall down the stairs and you’re pregnant and you can be potentially criminalized. You take a prescription medication that your doctor prescribes for you. You could be potentially criminalized … you have a miscarriage or stillbirth and you get criminalized.” This health care to criminalization pipeline ends up driving pregnant people away from care.

Trump is very likely considering such punishment at the federal level. When Trump was asked about mifepristone and the Comstock Act in this recent interview, he actually offered some new information, although it was characteristically vague. Of mifepristone, Trump told Time he was “not going to explain” his opinion but then added he had “pretty strong views on that,” which he would be releasing “probably over the next week.” In a follow-up question about how the Comstock Act might be used to criminalize abortion medication, Trump was asked directly if his Department of Justice would enforce the Comstock Act. Trump replied succinctly but vaguely, “I will be making a statement on that over the next 14 days.… I have a big statement on that. I feel very strongly about it. I actually think it’s a very important issue.”

Well, about that: This interview was conducted on April 12, and published more than two weeks later. Trump has made no such statements on mifepristone or on the Comstock Act on the schedule he promised. That’s not a surprise. As recently as February, Trump’s own attorney Jonathan Mitchell was publicly hoping that Trump “doesn’t know about the existence of Comstock, because I just don’t want him to shoot off his mouth.” Mitchell helped craft the Texas vigilante abortion law Senate Bill 8 and is one of the apparent thought leaders advancing this idea that the Comstock Act was currently enforceable as an abortion ban—banning not only pills sent directly to those self-managing abortion but all materials required for surgical abortions in a clinic. If Trump is now not only acknowledging the Comstock Act when reporters ask him about it but claiming to feel strongly, that’s a shift worth noting. If he’s entertaining the idea of enforcing the Comstock Act, that means he’s considering how to punish people for having an abortion.