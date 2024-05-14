Clarence Thomas Hates the “Hideous Place” That Made Him Rich

Those allies funded a documentary about him that aired on PBS in 2020. It claimed to “[tell] Thomas’ life story truly and fully, without cover-ups or distortions,” a nod to his perennial frustration with how others describe him. When Amazon briefly removed it from their viewing selections on Amazon Prime the following year, the decision was met with an uproar. The Wall Street Journal bemoaned that Amazon had “canceled” Thomas. Twenty GOP senators, who apparently had nothing better to do, wrote a letter to Amazon complaining about what they saw as the company’s “latest effort to target conservative Americans.” (It is now available again to rent or buy.)

Ever since the Smithsonian opened the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in 2016, GOP lawmakers and columnists have also often grumbled about perceived slights and omissions of Thomas in its exhibits. Thomas himself has commented on the subject, telling a Supreme Court Historical Society audience in 2019 that an exhibit about him—which he hadn’t seen, but had been described to him by students—inaccurately described his ideological journey. None of the other justices are defended in such vociferous terms by their allies; one gets the sense that Thomas’s own sentiments help drive it.

Nobody likes being misrepresented or misdescribed, of course. But Thomas appears to be more sensitive to perceived slights and grievances than most. The court’s senior-most justice did not specify the source of the “nastiness” or the “lies” in his remarks last week, but the reference to his wife points towards the public criticism she faced for her role in the coup attempt on January 6, 2021. Ginni Thomas promoted Trump’s rally on social media and expressed her “love” of the participants, some of whom later stormed the Capitol.