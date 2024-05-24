The Minneapolis Police Department Is Dismantling Itself

As the MPD and its spokespersons are quick to note, the costs of the scaled-down police force are obvious. In the context of an unusually violent 2020 and 2021, the department struggled to respond to many kinds of crime, slowing or stopping investigations even for serious offenses. And while violent crime has waned over the past two years, the rates remain above 2019 levels. The department recently admitted that it spent two months with zero arson investigators; and Chief O’Hara suggested that it may stop investigating property crimes altogether. The department is also facing a substantial backlog of homicide cases.

But looked at another way, the loss of officers is a win; it demonstrates that organizers, not only in Minneapolis but across the country, have symbolically linked policing as an institution with violence and managed to disrupt its pipeline of enforcers. And the drop in policing numbers may bring some benefits to public safety too. While research is complex on the question of whether low-level police stops deter more serious crimes, what is clear is that they come with significant social costs, including the erosion of community trust and the destabilization of the families of those who undergo them.

It’s also clear that policing is not the only way to prevent crime and disorder, nor do police always need to be the ones responding to crime. In Minneapolis, city leaders have started this work of building new models. For example, the city launched new behavioral crisis response teams, which send out unarmed responders to 911 calls related to mental and behavioral health crises, and sponsored community-based violence prevention programs, which seek to interrupt the cycle of violence through public presence and mentorship. These new programs are housed alongside the police in a new Office of Community Safety, mimicking the model behind the charter amendment. While city funding is still overwhelmingly directed toward the police, these kinds of programs represent the best path forward for developing new prevention and response models.