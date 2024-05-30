Densely Populated Palestinian Areas Are Not Killing Fields for Israel

The U.N. Security Council president, Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique, was asked by Riyad Mansour, the permanent representative of Palestine, to convene the council, and Algeria circulated a draft resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

But despite all the international efforts, as well as the growing protest movement in Israel calling for the resignation of the Netanyahu government and early elections, nothing happened on the ground. The Biden administration continued diplomatic efforts for the parties to accept a cease-fire allowing for the exchange of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. But the Biden administration made clear at the same time that even the grotesque Rafah assault didn’t cross its “red line” for the Israeli government of not launching a massive ground attack.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club said that 8,900 Palestinians are incarcerated, among them 3,500 held without charge or trial. The club also said that 14 Palestinian prisoners died in Israeli jails and noted that over 600 children and 24 women were being held, most of them administratively. But despite the meeting of the head of the American CIA, the prime minister of Qatar, and the head of Israel’s Mossad in Paris, Biden’s hope of an agreement among the warring parties continues to be hampered by Israel’s insistence on not ending the war, despite the rising casualties both among Palestinian civilians and the occupying Israeli soldiers.