Judge Aileen Cannon Will Entertain Any Excuse to Delay Trump’s Trial

That behavior also renews questions about whether she is intentionally steering things in the defense’s favor. After all, her first involvement in the case was to halt the Justice Department’s investigation at Trump’s request, even though she had not yet been assigned to oversee it. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals pointedly overturned her order as both legally incorrect and inappropriate; the Supreme Court declined to second-guess them.

The argument against Smith first came in a filing before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals as part of Smith’s D.C. prosecution of Trump on January 6–related charges. Its authors were Stephen Calabresi and Gary Lawson, two leading conservative legal figures. Calabresi is one of the early founding members of the Federalist Society and its current co-chair of its board of directors; Lawson is the board’s secretary. They had previously argued, without success, that the appointment of Robert Mueller to investigate Trump and potential Russian interference in the 2016 election was also unlawful.

In their filing last year, the two men argued that Congress had not authorized the creation of the special counsel position that Smith currently holds. They also argued that even if Congress had created it, Smith would need to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to hold the position under the Appointments Clause. That clause requires “officers of the United States”—ambassadors, Cabinet secretaries, and so on—to go through the Senate confirmation process, but not “inferior officers” who exercise less consequential powers.