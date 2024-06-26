“Last Summer” Is a Marvel of Toxic Lyricism

The opening shot sets the tone: the hard, staring eyes of attorney Anne (Léa Drucker) as she scrutinizes a teenage female client, whose own gaze is cast shamefully downward. Anne, who is in her early fifties and evidently successful, specializes in cases involving sexual coercion; she’s familiar with the myriad ways that (male) attorneys will work to put the plaintiff on trial. “Just be aware, the defense will try to portray you as a world-class slut,” she explains, with a bluntness that might seem uncalled for if not for the fact that we see her win the case.

The idea of Anne as a woman who protects adolescents from a harsh world follows her back home and into the next scene, where her husband, Pierre (Olivier Rabourdin), informs her that his 17-year-old son has been arrested, and that the boy is going to come live with them and their adopted twin daughters. Evidence that the “problem child” is on the premises accrues shortly in the form of dirty socks, a discarded sweatshirt, and crushed soft drink cans. “Haven’t you grown?” asks Anne not-so-rhetorically as Théo (Samuel Kircher) emerges from the shower, his slender torso bisected by a dragon tattoo. “Yeah,” he replies, absent-mindedly wiping his lips and, like the girl in the previous sequence, looking at the floor. “It’s cool.”

As played by Kircher, Théo is cool in a way that plenty of viewers will find familiar, seductive, and exasperating—a moody, self-absorbed brat who knows how and when to lean into his black-sheep status. He’s a bad liar, but also a compulsive one, and when Anne discovers he is responsible for an ostensible break-in, we wonder why she’s willing to forgive—and enable—his treachery, especially since he treats her less like a surrogate mother than like a live-in maid (or else is too aloof to know the difference). And yet: Anne sees something in Théo, and, whatever it is, it draws her in to the point where her looks are a bit too lingering—which he notices and reciprocates. The implication is that the boy has grown up without maternal love, but Anne isn’t filling a void so much as creating a vortex. Sitting with Théo in the garden one afternoon, she lets him improvise an ad hoc tattoo on her forearm; when he chides her squirming (“Do you think the Mona Lisa moved all the time?” he asks), her face registers delight, embarrassment, and terror—expressions that start returning even when she is alone.