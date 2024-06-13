The Supreme Court Shut Down the Fifth Circuit’s War on Abortion Drugs

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, Kavanaugh emphasized in a concurring opinion that he meant to remove the federal courts from the abortion sphere as much as possible. “After today’s decision, the nine members of this court will no longer decide the basic legality of pre-viability abortion for all 330 million Americans,” he wrote. “That issue will be resolved by the people and their representatives in the democratic process in the states or Congress.” He cast the court’s ruling as a matter of representative democracy, with Roe representing its antithesis.

In this particular case, Kavanaugh stayed true to his word. As a parting blow, he rejected suggestions from some parties that surely someone must have standing to challenge mifepristone. “Even if no one would have standing,” he wrote, “this court has long rejected that kind of ‘if not us, who?’ argument as a basis for standing.” He concluded that “some issues may be left to the political and democratic processes.” This is a useful reminder for many Americans—and an essential one for the Fifth Circuit. The Supreme Court has had to devote a significant amount of its time and energy in recent years to fixing that court’s breezy approach to standing, which gets in the way of desire to act as a junior-varsity SCOTUS.

Last year, the justices overturned a Fifth Circuit ruling against President Joe Biden’s student-loan debt-relief order because the two plaintiffs who received relief were obviously not injured by it. Two years ago, they saved the Indian Child Welfare Act from the Fifth Circuit’s mangling of it by holding that the challengers had effectively sought an unenforceable advisory ruling to demolish the law. The court quashed an attempt by Texas and Louisiana to commandeer federal immigration policy after a federal judge in Texas sided with the states and Fifth Circuit declined to stop it. And those are just the standing-related cases: there are also recent reversals on the shadow docket and on the merits.