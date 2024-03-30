Can States Legally Ban Emergency Abortions?

In the weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration issued a memorandum declaring that EMTALA “preempts any directly conflicting state law or mandate that might otherwise prohibit or prevent such treatment.”

“If a physician believes that a pregnant patient presenting at an emergency department is experiencing an emergency medical condition as defined by EMTALA, and that abortion is the stabilizing treatment necessary to resolve that condition, the physician must provide that treatment,” the memorandum said. The Justice Department sued Idaho over its abortion ban shortly after the state law went into effect.

Last fall, after lower courts halted the Idaho law, the Alliance Defending Freedom—a conservative religious legal group behind the Dobbs challenge that overturned Roe, as well as the mifepristone case earlier this week—filed for emergency relief with the Supreme Court, arguing that the “federal government cannot use EMTALA to override in the emergency room state laws about abortion any more than it can use it to override state law on organ transplants or marijuana use.” Separately, federal judges found in early January that EMTALA did not require hospitals to provide abortions that violated a Texas law. Days later, the Supreme Court allowed the Idaho law to go into effect and scheduled arguments for April 24 in the consolidated cases Idaho v. United States and Moyle v. United States.