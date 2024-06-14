Top GOPer Accidentally Wrecks Trump’s Biggest Lie About Jack Smith

Republicans are feigning swagger about the politics of the convictions favoring them. But this is likely just spin that they themselves don’t even believe. In fact, Trump’s big visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday, where he reportedly attacked the Justice Department as “dirty bastards,” shows that he is trying to prevail on Republicans to act as if the politics of his criminality favor them, to cow Republicans who might be tempted to defect. The visit was supposed to show the world that the party is united behind him in spite of his criminality—or perhaps because of it.

Either way, majorities of voters agree with Trump’s convictions and believe he committed serious federal crimes. So those will be bad votes for those marginal GOP incumbents, and Trump will keep demanding more from them.

Most Democrats now appear to see things this way after an early bout of skittishness. In addition to the DNC billboards, the Biden campaign just launched new ads in the swing states slamming Trump over his insurrection (for which he’s currently being prosecuted). The spots feature brutal footage of the violence that Trump incited, and they hit Trump for pledging to pardon the rioters, dramatizing that a second Trump term would be a thoroughly lawless one. Democrats seem to recognize an opening to hit Republicans for placing Trump’s criminal defense needs before their duty to the country and their sense of obligation to their own constituents.