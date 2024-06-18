The Euro 2024 Soccer Championship Is Blessedly Apolitical—For Now

Still, politics constantly bleeds in around the edges of this tournament—and will likely do so with greater force and regularity as the tournament progresses. Before its match on Monday against Austria, France’s star striker Kylian Mbappé was asked about comments made by another of the team’s players, forward Marcus Thuram. A day earlier, Thuram—himself the son of one of France’s most vocal political (and best) players—urged fans of the team to “fight daily” against the rise of the far right. Mbappé concurred. “I share the same values as Marcus,” Mbappé, the team’s captain, said in a news conference on Sunday. “Of course I support him.” In the same setting, Mbappé urged his countrymen to reject “extremes” when they go to the ballot box—as clear an endorsement of the country’s current president, Emmanuel Macron, as he will deliver.



When Macron made the surprise decision to call (very) early elections, he may have had the Euros in mind. The French president has long attached himself to his national team, and to Mbappé in particular. The team’s success in the early rounds—which is likely—may very well help save Macron’s job when voters head to the polls in the first week of July. (Macron sadly couldn’t have forseseen Mbappé colliding with Austrian defender Kevin Danso, breaking his nose, and jeopardizing the rest of his tournament when he declared snap elections—though one can picture him campaigning in a protective mask in the days and weeks to come.)

British voters, meanwhile, will likely elect a new government when they vote on July 4. That election, in which a staid, robotic Labour leader who stands for seemingly nothing seems set to end over a decade of Conservative rule has less metaphoric power. But psychodrama is never far from the English national team. At the same time, the rise of the European far right remains the continent’s biggest story—and one that will likely factor into the tournament before it is done.

