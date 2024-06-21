Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law is Supreme Court Bait

Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled in a pair of cases that some Ten Commandments displays on public property could be permissible. In one of the cases, where the court upheld a long-standing display on the Texas Capitol grounds, then–Chief Justice William Rehnquist noted that the display was less concerning than the one at issue in Stone. Quoting from precedent, he held that the court had been “particularly vigilant” about monitoring the establishment clause in public schools. The Texas display, by comparison, was a “far more passive use of those texts,” Rehnquist wrote.

Things have changed a bit in the two decades since those rulings. The Roberts court is far more friendly to religiously motivated litigants than its predecessors, and that friendliness only increased once the conservative majority grew to six justices in 2020. Some of the justices have adopted the position that “religious freedom” is in peril in the United States. Justice Samuel Alito has been particularly vocal about the perceived threat posed by secularism.

“The problem that looms is not just indifference to religion, it’s not just ignorance about religion, there’s also growing hostility to religion, or at least the traditional religious beliefs that are contrary to the new moral code that is ascendant in some sectors,” he said in a 2022 speech in Rome hosted by the University of Notre Dame’s law school. “The challenge for those who want to protect religious liberty in the United States, Europe, and other similar places is to convince people who are not religious that religious liberty is worth special protection.”