Samuel Alito Believes That Christians Are Oppressed in America

If Alito was jubilant in his moment of triumph, he did not show it last week during a surprise speech in Rome. The justice, who authored the majority opinion that overturned Roe, gave an address to a summit on religious liberty hosted by the University of Notre Dame’s law school in the Italian capital. Despite all the victories for his causes this term, particularly on the religious front, he said that religious freedom still faced serious challenges in Europe and the United States. His understanding of the problem also shows why he thinks it persists.

What are those challenges, you might ask? In Alito’s eyes, the answer is a growing tide of secularism. “The problem that looms is not just indifference to religion, it’s not just ignorance about religion, there’s also growing hostility to religion, or at least the traditional religious beliefs that are contrary to the new moral code that is ascendant in some sectors,” the justice said. “The challenge for those who want to protect religious liberty in the United States, Europe, and other similar places is to convince people who are not religious that religious liberty is worth special protection.”

Alito is far from the only leading conservative to voice similar concerns. A few years ago, for example, I wrote about a series of speeches that then–Attorney General Bill Barr had given where he denounced “secularists” for supposedly trying to suppress the rights of Christians (and Catholics in particular) to “live according to their faith.” Alito’s speeches have not quite reached the same strident tone and tenor that Barr used, but they shared a conclusion: Religious Americans—and especially Christians—are being persecuted in this country, and secular and non-Christian Americans are their persecutors.