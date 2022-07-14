The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Love a Good Story, Facts Be Damned

Court watchers have tried to explain why Gorsuch is so favorable toward tribal-sovereignty claims. Some, including myself, have attributed it to his service on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears more tribal cases than many other federal appeals courts. After his dissent in Castro-Huerta, it may be more accurate to say that Gorsuch simply thinks that Native Americans are, for lack of a better word, real—that the tribes are legitimate participants in the American constitutional system, with rights to defend and powers to exercise, and not merely a bygone relic of the nineteenth century. That basic level of respect is somewhat lacking in Roberts’s dissent in McGirt or Kavanaugh’s majority opinion in Castro-Huerta, where tribal sovereignty is treated as a thorny obstacle to states’ legitimate interests.

This won’t be the last time that the court is tempted by a litigant’s narrative. Two cases slated for consideration next term could test the limits of what the justices will buy to deliver a certain ruling. In 303 Creative v. Elenis, the court will consider the plea of a Christian website designer who claimed that Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would force her to create wedding websites for same-sex couples. (As I noted before, the plaintiff did not actually create wedding websites before her lawsuit and her claims of injury are purely hypothetical.) If the Supreme Court rules in her favor, it could give a free-speech justification for companies to exclude gay and transgender Americans from public accommodations on religious grounds.

Tribal sovereignty will also be back at the Supreme Court in a case that could match Castro-Huerta in significance. In Brackeen v. Haaland, the court will weigh in on the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which generally tries to ensure that Native children are sent to Native families through the adoption system. An unorthodox federal judge struck down the ICWA a few years ago on extremely dubious grounds, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals made a dog’s breakfast of the statute when it decided the case last year. While it was almost inevitable that the justices would review the Fifth Circuit’s handiwork, the ruling in Castro-Huerta may undercut hopes that the justices will restore a four-decade status quo and respect the tribes’ strong interests here. With the plaintiffs claiming that the law unjustly keeps non-Native families from raising Native children, the Supreme Court may again find itself tempted by a narrative that doesn’t ultimately hold up to scrutiny.

