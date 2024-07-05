Supreme Chaos: The Latest SCOTUS Moves Will Affect Every American

This strategy has been a long time in the making: It begins in the 1980s, when the Reagan administration birthed the court’s MAGA judicial philosophy and sold it to the Federalist Society. The preferred philosophy (known as originalism or textualism) aims to change the rules-that-determine-the rules by changing the way in which judges “interpret” law. The umpire does not want to enforce the existing rules, he wants to dictate a changed set of rules. As anyone who has ever worked in Congress knows: If you have a choice between the rules and the substance, pick the rules, and you will always win. While liberals have played a “substance” game, with groups focused on particular issues like abortion or guns, the far right has played a “rules” game. That game will continue to win for minoritarian causes, unless the political branches, namely Congress and the president, step up to push back and write democratic rules back into law.

However, the conservative justices’ philosophy—“originalism” and “textualism”—is not what it appears to be. It is framed as a “traditional” reading of the law, but in reality, it is MAGA-level antidemocratic. No lawyer disputes that history and text are relevant to legal analysis. But the problems with originalism and textualism are about what they leave out of judging. They leave out traditional judicial virtue: slow change, following precedent, prudent decisions, and a healthy respect for majoritarian decisions. But to these justices, if text and history say X, then precedent or prudence or what majorities want do not seem to count.

This is how the court overruled Dobbs, created a new right to bear arms in Heller, and now, in Relentless, has told agencies when and how they can regulate. None of these decisions could have existed without a philosophy that tells courts to ignore precedent and rejects law’s inherently conservative method of moving by analogy, slowly, case by case, to ensure the very stability that regulated entities like markets and businesses want.