We’ve Seen the Crowdstrike-Windows Outage Before—And Will Again

Back in 2003, seven computer-security experts wrote a paper titled “CyberInsecurity: The Cost of Monopoly” (commissioned by the Computer & Communications Industry Association, a Washington tech trade group whose members objected to Microsoft’s abuses of its market power) to outline that risk.

“Most of the world’s computers run Microsoft’s operating systems, thus most of the world’s computers are vulnerable to the same viruses and worms at the same time,” they wrote. “The only way to stop this is to avoid monoculture in computer operating systems, and for reasons just as reasonable and obvious as avoiding monoculture in farming.”

A decade ago, Columbia University law professor and tech-policy expert Tim Wu wrote in these pages that the Heartbleed web vulnerability showed how tech monocultures were not only a big-company problem. That flaw in an open-source component that helps encrypt connections to web pages didn’t implicate Google or Microsoft and instead resulted from a distributed team of developers missing a bug for two years. “[A]s we centralize more, and put more of our lives online and into consolidated accounts, the damage from being compromised is greater,” Wrote Wu, an adviser to the Obama and Biden administrations.