The ICJ Is Right: The Israeli Settlements Are an Illegal Affront

The International Court of Justice’s July 19 ruling on Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem was stronger than anticipated, clearly articulating what is blatantly obvious, that these enclaves “and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law,” said Nawaf Salam, president of the ICJ, as the court is also known. The Israeli government responded predictably, screaming “anti-Semitism” and declaring their sovereign and God-given right to exercise a hold over the occupied land. The State Department criticized the “breadth” of the ruling, saying that it would “complicate” efforts for resolving the situation between Israel and the Palestinians. Of course, presently, there are not only no efforts at resolution, but there are also strategic Israeli efforts to expand the settlements enterprise. While the U.S. did and does maintain that “Israel’s program of government support for settlements is both inconsistent with international law and obstructs the cause of peace,” the settlements continue to blossom.

It’s amazing, actually, that it took decades for a ruling like this. (But It’s important to also note what the ICJ did not rule—they did not say that Israel itself is an apartheid state; they labeled the occupied territories as such.) After all, a 57-year occupation is not temporary. Any drive through the West Bank illustrates this to the naked eye, as I saw a week ago. There are the superhighways, the tunnels and bypasses, and increasingly newly-legalized outposts and settlements engulfing the remaining land that belongs to Palestinian farmers and families.