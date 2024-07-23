The Irrepressible Walter Shapiro

In his last piece for The New Republic, published the week before President Biden withdrew from the presidential race, Walter lampooned President Joe Biden’s in-denial supporters: “A bad cold and a bit of jet lag at the debate would never be enough to upend a great president like the 81-year-old Biden at the top of his game. After all, the legendary George Abbott was directing shows in New York until he was 102; the self-taught Grandma Moses was still painting on her 100th birthday. Why should anyone expect Biden to step aside when he is still so young and vigorous?”

His two books are equally droll. His wonderful Hustling Hitler: The Jewish Vaudevillian Who Fooled the Fuhrer is the thrilling, madcap story of his great uncle Freeman Bernstein, an impresario and con artist who fleeced the Nazis by selling them 200 tons of what the Germans thought was Canadian nickel, an essential wartime metal. When Uncle Freeman’s cargo showed up in Hamburg, the much-needed material for lining guns and cannons was, in fact, a pile of junk from Canada: dented auto bodies, rusted railroad track, and such. “The Germans got a little miffed,” Walter said with characteristic understatement. Like most of Walter’s writing, amid the exquisitely timed punch line, there was a deeper truth in Hustling Hitler about family lore and a Casablanca-like call to end one’s neutrality about the battles of the day, as Humphrey Bogart’s Rick eventually did in the classic film.

Walter’s other book, One-Car Caravan: On the Road With the 2004 Democrats Before America Tunes In, an account of the pre-Iowa presidential race, captured the absurdities as well as the romance and importance of politicians trying to prove they have What It Takes. “My logic for such early-bird journalism was that the candidates would be the same people two years before the election that they would be in the fall of 2004,” Walter wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review. “The difference was that by getting out there in 2002, I could spend an entire day with John Kerry or Howard Dean without another reporter in sight. Of course, this arduous advance work did not prevent me from fatally misjudging John Edwards, but that was another type of problem.” Walter had run for Congress as a young man and always had a former candidate’s empathy for those in the arena.