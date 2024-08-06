The Tim Walz Nod: Caving to the Left? No. Reaching Into the Heartland.

Because, they say, this represents Harris “caving” to the left. And sure, it’s no secret that in some quarters of the left, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the other veep finalist, has been criticized not so much for his position on Israel per se but for some of his statements regarding the protests against what Israel is doing in Gaza and other comments, like his criticism of fired University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill. TNR ran such a piece early on in these veepstakes, by David Klion, which laid out the issues. That piece was measured rhetorically, but other attacks have not been. Some criticism of Shapiro has verged into antisemitism, and that of course is completely unacceptable.

But over these last few days, I kept circling back to this thought: Putting Shapiro on the ticket would make it much more likely that the Democrats would spend the next 90 days debating where the party ought to stand on Israel instead of focusing on beating Trump. That would not be Shapiro’s fault at all. But that’s what would happen—especially if, God forbid, a wider war breaks out in the Middle East, which looks more and more likely. The Democrats want this election to be about Donald Trump and J.D. Vance and Project 2025 and abortion rights and freedom and their plans to help middle- and working-class people. The last thing they want the election to be about is the one issue that divides them more than any other.

What about Pennsylvania, the real main argument for Shapiro? Here, yes, Harris has rolled the dice a little. Nearly seven million people voted in the state in 2020, which Biden won by around 80,000 votes. Shapiro has a high approval rating, and if he increased Harris’s total by even 1 percent, that’s 70,000 votes, and that’s potentially meaningful.