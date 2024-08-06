Who Is Tim Walz? The Man Who Memed His Way Into Becoming Kamala’s V.P.

It’s a fun announcement, given both Walz’s progressive credentials and how savvy he is with his attacks on Republicans. He has effectively criticized Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in TV interviews, even venturing into enemy territory on Fox News. And he’s credited with first inspiring Democrats’ “weird” attacks on Trump and the GOP, giving the party one of its most effective attack lines in years.

I’m telling you: these guys are weird. pic.twitter.com/fvNRNf7T7T — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 24, 2024

Walz’s internet presence has also led his supporters to turn him into incredible meme content.



It’s a brat summer, we’re back pic.twitter.com/TIdMtYYIsz — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) July 25, 2024

Another Tim Walz Gem



pic.twitter.com/KOJ3mrExbA — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 5, 2024

He may even be a bigger Diet Mountain Dew fan than Vance.