Why Trump Is Making Gains With Latino Men—and How Harris Can Respond

That was 2020. Fast-forward to July 17 of this year, when the most recent Pew Research survey found ​that “equal shares of Latino registered voters say they would vote for Biden and Trump in the 2024 election. Roughly a third of Latino voters (36%) say they would vote for or lean toward each of the candidates if the election were held today.​” Pew found that nearly a quarter of Latino registered voters supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent run for president, another x-factor that should make Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, nervous.

Unfortunately for Democrats, there’s no simple answer to Trump’s appeal with Latino men. Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid, who co-hosts (along with Rocha) the Latino Vote podcast, notes that Latino men are “the fastest growing non-college blue-collar workers” in America. “That’s one of his best demographics,” Madrid said of Trump. He continued: “They’re also third, and now fourth, generation so they don’t identify nearly as strongly with the racial identity messaging Democrats use to appeal to first-generation and immigrant Latinos.”

Cristóbal Alex, who headed the Latino Victory Fund before serving as deputy Cabinet secretary in the Biden administration, said Latino men are drawn to MAGA by “a false belief that Trump is a successful businessman and therefore good for the economy … all of which is bullshit. He’s a fraud who was born rich.” Far from being self-made, Trump received at least $413 million from his father over the years, adjusted for inflation. Muñoz also noted that machismo plays a part in Trump’s appeal to Latino men. “His appeal is built on a cult of personality for a lot of men that is not reality—and certainly not our reality,” he told me.