Neil Gorsuch Makes the Case for a Judicial Power Grab

By one estimate, writes Gorsuch, “70 percent of adult Americans today have committed an imprisonable offense.” Gorsuch doesn’t spell this out (probably because it wouldn’t play well with his conservative audience), but the bulk of these were possession of marijuana. Nor does Gorsuch dwell on the apparent racial motivation behind much over-criminalization. Between 2010 and 2018, African Americans were nearly four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana as white people. As Michelle Alexander famously argued in her 2010 book The New Jim Crow (uncited in Over Ruled), mass incarceration is “a well-disguised system of racialized social control.” Gorsuch can be faulted for underplaying the racial subtext, but his non-racial examples of over-criminalization are often enraging, too. In one case that came before Gorsuch when he was a judge on the Tenth Circuit, a 13 year-old who disrupted class “with a cascade of burps” got busted for violating a state law against “interfer[ing] with the educational process.” The Tenth Circuit upheld the arrest, with Gorsuch dissenting.

But in Over Ruled Gorsuch conflates over-criminalization with what he perceives to be over-regulation. Criminal law and regulation are different in important ways, not least that a bad criminal law can send you to jail, whereas a bad regulation (and yes, there are some) will typically sock you only with a financial penalty. Another key difference is that, unlike the criminal justice system, the administrative state is concerned primarily with checking corporate power. In a book filled to the brim with colorful anecdotes, not one tells the story of a business of any notable size or an individual of any significant wealth that challenged the legitimacy of a federal regulation. It’s like a retelling of “Little Red Riding Hood” from which the Big Bad Wolf has been neatly excised.

Who do we get instead? Marty the Magician. Marty, whose real name is Marty Hahne, used to pull a live rabbit out of his hat as part of his magic show. At a 2005 gig in Missouri, an Agriculture Department official demanded to see his license. Under the law, dealers of warm-blooded animals used in laboratory research and “exhibitors” such as “carnivals, circuses, and zoos” are required to hold licenses, submit to periodic surprise inspections, and draw up a plan in the event of a natural disaster. Gorsuch makes it sound as though classifying a solitary magician as an “exhibitor” was regulatory overreach. But any overreach that existed was written directly into the statute, which defined “exhibitor” very broadly as