Is Tim Walz a Moderate or Radical Leftist? That’s the Wrong Question.

These investments are driven by a simple communitarian ethic, one that many Republicans find deeply unsettling. To the accusation that Democrats are dangerous socialists, Walz has responded that “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness,” which connects policy questions affecting large populations to the ground level of communities where people care about each other’s well-being. Conservatives may point to that as proof of a sinister agenda, but in doing so they draw more attention to Walz’s “Minnesota nice” affect and policy choices.

That’s not to say there are no individualistic notes in Walz’s rhetoric; he does say, when talking about abortion rights, that “in Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and their personal choices that they make. Even if we wouldn’t make the same choice for ourselves, there’s a golden rule: Mind your own damn business.” But that frames the issue as one of mutual respect, grounded in the sometimes delicate necessities of maintaining a peaceable community. In contrast, Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, are much more likely to portray every aspect of national life as a zero-sum conflict with winners and losers, where the highest aspiration, in Trump’s words, is “so much winning.”

Liberal politics in Minnesota has always stressed mutuality of interests; the Democratic Party there is officially called the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, born of a 1944 merger of the Democrats and the Farmer-Labor Party. And it’s no accident that Walz got his start in politics by attending a training by Wellstone Action, the organization run by acolytes of the late Senator Paul Wellstone. Wellstone was a figure of the left, but he also insisted that almost anyone could be won to the cause of progressivism if you knocked on their door, spoke to them as one human being to another, and found the places where you shared similar goals.