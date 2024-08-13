Hey Kamala Harris, Please Stop Competing With Trump To Cut Taxes

More recently, Trump has auctioned off policy positions not for cash contributions but—in the more traditional style—for votes. Fresh off his conviction on 34 felony counts, Trump told a Las Vegas rally June 9: “For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips.” As I explained at the time, exempting tips from taxes is a bad idea because to the limited extent tipped workers pay any income tax at all, exempting tips from federal taxes would incentivize employers to pay lower wages. Far better to eliminate the “tipped” subminimum wage of $2.25 per hour and to raise the regular hourly minimum, which for 15 years has been stuck at a miserly $7.25, to $15. Under this scheme, the worker gets his or her raise not from the Internal Revenue Service but from the boss. On June 9, Nevada’s powerful Culinary Union Local 226 called Trump’s tax holiday for tips a “wild campaign promise” that Nevada voters were too smart to fall for.

But Trump’s “wild campaign promise” proved popular. A Newsweek/Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released August 4 showed that 67 percent of eligible voters favored eliminating taxes on tips, including 65 percent of Democrats. Nevada voters in particular are less likely to prefer the good-government solutionof altering subminimum and minimum wages, for two reasons. The first is that Nevada already outlawed the tipped subminimum wage (along with the non-battleground states of Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon and Washington). The second reason is that Nevada’s hourly minimum of $12, though far from the highest in the country, is still higher than in most other states.

As a consequence, Culinary Local 226—a mere six weeks after it denounced Trump’s harebrained tax idea—endorsed it, directing Nevada lawmakers at all levels “to ensure that there are no taxes on tips.” And when Kamala Harris came to Nevada this past weekend to collect Culinary Local 226’s endorsement, she fell in line. At a Saturday rally, Harris said: