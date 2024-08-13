The GOP’s War on Retirees Is Just Blatantly Ripping Seniors Off

President Biden wants to do something about this. “This is about basic fairness,” Biden said when announcing a new rule to protect people like her. “People are tired of being played for suckers.” He added: “Bad financial advice by unscrupulous financial advisers driven by their own self-interest can cost a retiree up to 1.2 percent per year in lost investment. That doesn’t sound like much, but if you’re living long, it’s a lot of money. Over a lifetime, it can add up to 20 percent less money when they retire. For a middle-class household, that can amount to tens of thousands of dollars over time.”

But Republicans have declared war on Biden and middle-class people who want to save for retirement. Odds are you’ve never heard of their shock troops: Judge Jeremy Kernodle and Judge Reed O’Connor, federal judges appointed to Texas districts by Donald Trump and George W. Bush respectively.

For reference, both are hard-core right-wingers: Kernodle was one of the 13 federal judges who pledged not to hire clerks from Columbia University after the student demonstrations there against Israel’s slaughter in Gaza; O’Connor struck down the Gun Control Act of 1968 and tried to take down Obama’s Affordable Care Act.