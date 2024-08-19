The Democratic Party Is Now the Real “Freedom” Caucus

The centrality of “freedom” to American voters—and Democrats’ opportunity to engage on it—popped out of the research early: A stunning 91 percent of voters identified it as the most important value to them. It had multiple messaging virtues: Freedom is sufficiently broad that a variety of policies can be explained through it. “You can have a million different iterations of a campaign,” Tucker, the brand expert, told me. “The more you can say and be one idea to people over and over and over again, then you own that idea.… It’s not stay on message, it’s stay on philosophy.”

Establishing freedom as a shared common value also makes voters more receptive to Democrats’ policy proposals. It becomes the frame through which they can discuss specifics. “People need to feel what it is you’re bringing to them … before you can get elbow-deep in policy,” said Fentrice Driskell, Democratic leader in the Florida House and a freedom frame advocate. “Start with the value: the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe. You tell people what they deserve and what freedom would look like.” Then you get into the details of policy. “We kind of got lost in ‘Let’s put out 53 points on the issues we care about,’” Riddle told me. “If you lead with your values then you can talk about the issues underneath. If you just talk about the issues, you can start losing people.”

Some activists pushed back on the freedom messaging, favoring more traditional Democratic emphases on equality and justice. But using a technique called marginal effects regression, Future Majority found that improving voters’ trust on individual freedoms did more to get them to vote Democratic than any other issue. “There’s always going to be the tension in the Democratic coalition of which value frames we should be emphasizing,” Stephen Clermont of Change Research, which does Future Majority’s polling, told me. “There’s a lot of pressure to talk about equality and justice—but freedom is foundational to all of that.”